Financial services restored in quake-hit areas in Xizang
BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Financial services have been restored in an orderly manner after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region earlier this week, according to the National Financial Regulatory Administration.
Around 36.16 million yuan (about 5.03 million U.S. dollars) has been paid by insurance companies, said the administration.
The strong earthquake struck Dingri County in the city of Xigaze on Tuesday morning, leaving 126 people dead and hundreds injured. More than 3,600 rural houses were toppled.
After the earthquake, the administration asked the banking and insurance institutions to do their best to provide financial services. The Xizang financial regulatory authority set up a front-line work team to guide local settlement of claims.
The administration said it will give full play to the insurance industry to effectively serve earthquake relief and post-disaster reconstruction.
Related Stories
- Village residents in quake-hit Xizang get disaster relief materials
- Restoring smiles, rebuilding hope in helping children after Xizang quake
- 'I never expected the rescue teams to arrive so quickly': Monks and nuns in Xizang earthquake-stricken areas share rescue experiences
- Psychological support offered to quake-hit people in Xizang
- Addressing mental well-being of disaster-affected people in Xizang
