Psychological support offered to quake-hit people in Xizang

Tan Xiren (2nd L) and a rescuer (1st L) play games with children at a temporary settlement for quake-affected people in Cuoang Village of Qulho Township in Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025.

Tan Xiren, an expert of the Institute of Psychology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and other members of a psychology support team arrived on Thursday at different temporary settlements in quake-hit Dingri County.

At a temporary settlement in Cuoang Village, Tan organized various activities for more than 80 children to provide post-earthquake psychological support. The team also plans to train a psychological counselling team out of local teachers, so as to provide the quake-hit residents with better services. (Photo by Zheng long/Xinhua)

Tan Xiren (L) arranges supplies for children at a temporary settlement for quake-affected people in Cuoang Village of Qulho Township in Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2025.

Tan Xiren helps children to paint at a temporary settlement for quake-affected people in Cuoang Village of Qulho Township in Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2025.

Tan Xiren (C) plays games with children at a temporary settlement for quake-affected people in Cuoang Village of Qulho Township in Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2025.

Tan Xiren plays football with children at a temporary settlement for quake-affected people in Cuoang Village of Qulho Township in Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2025.

Tan Xiren (1st L) helps children to have lunch at a temporary settlement for quake-affected people in Cuoang Village of Qulho Township in Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2025.

Tan Xiren (2nd L) dances with children at a temporary settlement for quake-affected people in Cuoang Village of Qulho Township in Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2025.

Tan Xiren (C) is pictured with children at a temporary settlement for quake-affected people in Cuoang Village of Qulho Township in Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2025.

A Tibetan girl displays her painting at a temporary settlement for quake-affected people in Cuoang Village of Qulho Township in Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2025.

A girl kisses Tan Xiren (R) at a temporary settlement for quake-affected people in Cuoang Village of Qulho Township in Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2025.

Tan Xiren (1st L) helps children to receive lunch at a temporary settlement for quake-affected people in Cuoang Village of Qulho Township in Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2025.

