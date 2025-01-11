Home>>
China allocates 30 million yuan to fix quake-shattered roads in Xizang
(Xinhua) 15:42, January 11, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China has allocated 30 million yuan (about 4.17 million U.S. dollars) to fix quake-damaged roads in the Xizang Autonomous Region, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.
The funds, jointly allocated by the ministry and the Ministry of Transport, will also help find hidden dangers on roads and bridges, prevent secondary disasters, and guarantee the smooth transportation of emergency relief and livelihood materials, according to the ministry.
A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in Xizang on Tuesday morning. The earthquake has left 126 dead. Telecommunications, roads and power have been restored in the quake-hit areas.
