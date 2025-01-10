We Are China

All-out rescue efforts continue in quake-hit Xizang

Ecns.cn) 14:21, January 10, 2025

Rescuers work at a village in Dingri County, Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

Rescue work continued in quake-hit Dingri County on Thursday after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the county, leaving 126 people dead and 188 others injured.

