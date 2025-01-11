Residents in quake-hit Xizang getting relocated at mobile houses
Residents make bed inside a mobile house at a temporary resettlement site in Gurum Village in Chamco Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. The first batch of 20 households, a total of 107 quake-affected people, moved from tents to mobile houses on Friday in Gurum Village, which was severely hit by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck that Dingri County in Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
A resident moves in a mobile house at a temporary resettlement site in Gurum Village in Chamco Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. The first batch of 20 households, a total of 107 quake-affected people, moved from tents to mobile houses on Friday in Gurum Village, which was severely hit by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck that Dingri County in Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
A resident transports supplies from a tent to a mobile house at a temporary resettlement site in Gurum Village in Chamco Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. The first batch of 20 households, a total of 107 quake-affected people, moved from tents to mobile houses on Friday in Gurum Village, which was severely hit by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck that Dingri County in Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Kids play with a cat inside a mobile house at a temporary resettlement site in Gurum Village in Chamco Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. The first batch of 20 households, a total of 107 quake-affected people, moved from tents to mobile houses on Friday in Gurum Village, which was severely hit by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck that Dingri County in Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
A woman moves the supplies she received to the mobile house at a temporary resettlement site in Gurum Village in Chamco Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. The first batch of 20 households, a total of 107 quake-affected people, moved from tents to mobile houses on Friday in Gurum Village, which was severely hit by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck that Dingri County in Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Residents transport supplies from tents to mobile houses at a temporary resettlement site in Gurum Village in Chamco Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. The first batch of 20 households, a total of 107 quake-affected people, moved from tents to mobile houses on Friday in Gurum Village, which was severely hit by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck that Dingri County in Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Electricity workers work at a temporary resettlement site in Gurum Village in Chamco Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. The first batch of 20 households, a total of 107 quake-affected people, moved from tents to mobile houses on Friday in Gurum Village, which was severely hit by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck that Dingri County in Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
A resident transports supplies from a tent to a mobile house at a temporary resettlement site in Gurum Village in Chamco Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. The first batch of 20 households, a total of 107 quake-affected people, moved from tents to mobile houses on Friday in Gurum Village, which was severely hit by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck that Dingri County in Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
An electricity worker works at a temporary resettlement site in Gurum Village in Chamco Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. The first batch of 20 households, a total of 107 quake-affected people, moved from tents to mobile houses on Friday in Gurum Village, which was severely hit by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck that Dingri County in Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Residents transport supplies from tents to mobile houses at a temporary resettlement site in Gurum Village in Chamco Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. The first batch of 20 households, a total of 107 quake-affected people, moved from tents to mobile houses on Friday in Gurum Village, which was severely hit by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck that Dingri County in Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Residents move in a mobile house at a temporary resettlement site in Gurum Village in Chamco Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. The first batch of 20 households, a total of 107 quake-affected people, moved from tents to mobile houses on Friday in Gurum Village, which was severely hit by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck that Dingri County in Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Residents transport supplies to mobile houses at a temporary resettlement site in Gurum Village in Chamco Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. The first batch of 20 households, a total of 107 quake-affected people, moved from tents to mobile houses on Friday in Gurum Village, which was severely hit by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck that Dingri County in Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
A resident transports supplies from a tent to a mobile house at a temporary resettlement site in Gurum Village in Chamco Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. The first batch of 20 households, a total of 107 quake-affected people, moved from tents to mobile houses on Friday in Gurum Village, which was severely hit by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck that Dingri County in Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Residents move in a mobile house at a temporary resettlement site in Gurum Village in Chamco Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. The first batch of 20 households, a total of 107 quake-affected people, moved from tents to mobile houses on Friday in Gurum Village, which was severely hit by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck that Dingri County in Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
A resident transports supplies from a tent to a mobile house at a temporary resettlement site in Gurum Village in Chamco Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. The first batch of 20 households, a total of 107 quake-affected people, moved from tents to mobile houses on Friday in Gurum Village, which was severely hit by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck that Dingri County in Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Quake-affected residents get daily necessities at a temporary resettlement site in Gurum Village in Chamco Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. The first batch of 20 households, a total of 107 quake-affected people, moved from tents to mobile houses on Friday in Gurum Village, which was severely hit by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck that Dingri County in Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
