400 mobile houses start to be built in quake affected Lnaza County of Xizang
Workers build mobile houses in Quxar Township of Lnaze County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. A total of 400 mobile houses started to be built here on Friday in quake affected Lnaza County as part of the disaster relief work after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
This aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2025 shows workers building mobile houses in Quxar Township of Lnaze County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. A total of 400 mobile houses started to be built here on Friday in quake affected Lnaza County as part of the disaster relief work after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
