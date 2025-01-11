400 mobile houses start to be built in quake affected Lnaza County of Xizang

Xinhua) 15:03, January 11, 2025

Workers build mobile houses in Quxar Township of Lnaze County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. A total of 400 mobile houses started to be built here on Friday in quake affected Lnaza County as part of the disaster relief work after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

