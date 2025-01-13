'I never expected the rescue teams to arrive so quickly': Monks and nuns in Xizang earthquake-stricken areas share rescue experiences

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Dingri county, Xigaze, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region caused varying degrees of damage to temples in the epicenter region. Monks and nuns in these temples, like other residents, received care and rescue efforts amid the merciless natural disaster. During a recent visit to the earthquake-stricken area in Dingri county, the Global Times observed monks and nuns actively participating in the protection of historical relics in the affected temples. They also went to temporary shelters to provide emotional and spiritual support to the grief-stricken and anxious victims.

At the temporary shelter next to the Shekar Chode Monastery management committee in Chamco town, monks and nuns have moved into mobile prefab homes with improved earthquake resistance and insulation properties. (Cui Meng/GT)

"After the earthquake, some vloggers took advantage of our focus on earthquake relief to secretly visit Zongbu Temple, a local nunnery in Chamco town. They filmed videos, alleging that the temple was damaged but left unattended. They also falsely claimed that injured nuns were left without assistance. These are completely rumors, which made me very angry," Ngawang Tsering, deputy director of the Shekar Chode Monastery management committee, told the Global Times. He explained that immediately after the January 7 earthquake, he sought assistance from the Dingri county government and rushed to Zongbu Temple with local residents to conduct rescue operations. After firefighters, the Chinese People's Liberation Army, and other emergency rescue forces arrived in Chamco town, they treated Zongbu Temple as a key rescue point and carried out simultaneous relief work across other disaster-stricken areas in the township. "Injured nuns were also promptly sent to the hospital by ambulance. Unharmed nuns were brought to the monastery management committee for care. They were properly resettled," he emphasized.

Nun Chodron from Zongbu Temple was the first to escape when the earthquake struck. In an interview with the Global Times, she said that Zongbu Temple, located halfway up a mountain in Gadan village, Chamco town, suffered damage during the quake. "Only some 10 minutes after the earthquake, staff from the monastery management committee and residents of the township drove up the mountain to rescue us. Shortly after, firefighting and military personnel arrived. I truly didn't expect them to reach us so quickly. Without their swift rescue, one trapped nun among us might not have survived," she recalled.

A nun from Zongbu Temple expresses gratitude to the government workers who provided immediate assistance. (Cui Meng/GT)

The Global Times has learned that currently, the four injured nuns in the temple are receiving medical treatment at hospitals in Xigaze city and Dingri county. Meanwhile, those in good conditions have been settled in a temporary shelter next to the monastery's management committee. During the visit, the Global Times found that these shelters are stocked with cotton-padded shoes, blankets, thick clothing, instant noodles, bottled water, and fresh produce, ensuring the basic needs of affected monks and nuns are fully met.

Staff members from the management committee of Shekar Chode Monastery distribute new thick cotton socks and cotton shoes to monks and nuns at the resettlement site. (Cui Meng/GT)

Tsering Wangdu, director of the Shekar Chode Monastery management committee, explained to the Global Times that after the earthquake struck on the morning of January 7, monks and nuns from both Zongbu Temple and Shekar Chode Monastery were relocated to a temporary shelter next to the monastery's management committee by that afternoon. By 9 am the following day, government departments had urgently dispatched eight prefabricated houses, and rescue teams completed the construction of all the prefabricated houses by around 5 pm that same day. Basic living supplies and equipment, including vegetables, tsampa, butter, bowls, and cooking utensils, were also provided that day. "If we need any living supplies, we only need to request them from the government departments, and within two to three hours, rescue personnel will deliver everything we need. Our monks and nuns have received meticulous care and attention from the Party and the government," Tsering Wangdu told the Global Times.

The daily needs of monks and nuns at the resettlement site are fully ensured, with them taking turns to light fires and cook meals each day. (Fan Wei/GT)

After ensuring the proper resettlement of monks and nuns affected by the earthquake, protecting the valuable historical relics within the temples from further damage or theft became a special task for local government officials and monastery management committee staff. According to the committee staff, the Shekar Chode Monastery, which has a history of over 500 years, is a key cultural relic protection site in Xizang region. Zongbu Temple, with a history of more than 400 years, is similarly recognized as a key cultural relic protection site in Xigaze city. Both temples house numerous historical artifacts, including statues, thangkas, murals, and scriptures, all of which hold immense artistic and historical value. Any damage or theft of these relics would result in significant losses. Therefore, the Dingri county government and the monastery management committee implemented temporary lockdown measures at both temples, establishing targeted protections for these invaluable relics.

"Zongbu Temple sustained damage during the earthquake. With aftershocks continuing in the disaster area, it is challenging for us to enter the temple for inspections or to carry out protection efforts. As a precaution, we established a checkpoint at the base of the mountain where the temple is located. Police officers, temple management staff, monks, and nuns are stationed there in 24 hours to prevent unauthorized personnel or vehicles from entering. Once the situation stabilizes, we will begin rescue efforts for the relics. For the less-damaged Shekar Chode Monastery, we have removed all valuable relics and securely stored them under the supervision of personnel assigned by Dingri county's public security bureau. Our monastery management committee has also dispatched officials and enlisted monks and nuns to help safeguard these relics," said Ngawang Tsering.

In the face of cruel natural disasters, the monks and nuns who have been rescued can also become helpers and provide help to needy people with the heart of helping the world and the people. Tsering Wangdu said that after the earthquake, some affected residents requested the assistance of monks and nuns to handle funeral arrangements for the victims, chanting scriptures for the deceased and praying for blessings for the living. To meet these requests, we organized the resettled monks and nuns into groups and dispatched them to various villages in Chamco town to provide assistance to affected residents, he said.

"In this earthquake, more than 100 people lost their lives, and Chamco town was one of the hardest-hit areas. We quickly allocated monks and nuns to conduct funeral services for the victims in different villages," said Thubten, a monk in Shekar Chode Monastery. "The Party and the government have provided sufficient living guarantees for all affected people, including monks and nuns. As religious figures, we have a responsibility to comfort the victims' families and provide emotional support to believers in such moments of sudden natural disaster."

"We followed traditional customs to conduct funeral rites for the victims and offered timely comfort to their families. In performing the religious ceremonies for the deceased, we spared no effort to ensure they rest in peace. For the living, we provided solace and encouragement, inspiring them to remain confident in the future. We assured them they need not worry about their livelihoods because the Party and the government will always care and help us," said Thubten.

