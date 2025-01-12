Home>>
The Xizang earthquake: The speed of China's response
(People's Daily Online) 21:57, January 12, 2025
A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri county in Xigaze city, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on January 7, 2025. China launched a comprehensive and rapid response to ensure the timely delivery of aid and restore critical infrastructure.
