Relief teams ensure timely aid delivery in earthquake-hit Xizang

January 09, 2025

A fire rescuer interacts with a child at a relocation site in a village of Dingri county in the Xizang autonomous region, Jan 8, 2025. (Photo/Xinhua)

In the wake of the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Dingri county in the Xizang autonomous region on Tuesday, China has launched a comprehensive and rapid response to ensure the timely delivery of aid and the restoration of critical infrastructure.

The Ministry of Transport immediately activated emergency protocols to clear damaged roads and coordinate relief efforts, while Air China played a key role in providing airlift support to the region, ensuring that essential personnel and supplies reached the hardest-hit areas without delay.

By Wednesday morning, all seven affected national and provincial highways had been cleared, with transportation routes restored to facilitate emergency responses. Although rural roads experienced varying degrees of damage, some critical sections in the area have been cleared, enabling emergency vehicles to pass freely, the ministry said.

The ministry swiftly established a dedicated earthquake disaster relief team led by senior officials, focusing on coordinated efforts to clear transportation routes and facilitate relief work. Experts in fields such as bridges, roads, geology and pavements were dispatched to the affected areas to provide on-site guidance for road clearance and post-disaster reconstruction.

Emergency funds were allocated for road recovery efforts, and resources from neighboring provinces and central enterprises were mobilized to support the disaster response. The ministry stated it would continue to closely monitor post-earthquake transportation conditions, enhancing coordination and ensuring comprehensive logistical support.

Air rescue efforts have also been swift. Under the coordinated guidance of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, earthquake relief operations in the civil aviation sector are being carried out smoothly and methodically.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the civil aviation sector planned to operate 21 relief flights, carrying 298 people and 25.6 metric tons of supplies. On Tuesday alone, 11 flights were arranged to support the disaster relief effort: five commercial flights, two military flights, three general aviation flights and one emergency drone flight.

At 2:49 pm on Tuesday, about five and a half hours after the earthquake, Air China's CA4431 flight — the first relief flight after the earthquake — landed safely at Dingri Airport in Shigatse, delivering disaster relief personnel and supplies.

On Wednesday, 10 additional relief flights were expected to deliver 170 people to the affected areas, according to the administration.

The earthquake struck Dingri county in Shigatse, Xizang, at 9:05 am on Tuesday at a depth of 10 kilometers. As of 10 am on Wednesday, 126 people have been confirmed dead and 188 injured.

