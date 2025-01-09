China expresses thanks for condolence messages following Xizang quake

Xinhua) 10:29, January 09, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China thanked many foreign countries and international organizations for their condolence messages after a deadly earthquake in China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in Xizang Tuesday morning, leaving 126 dead and 188 others injured so far, with rescue efforts ongoing.

"Since the earthquake, many countries and international organizations have extended condolences to China in various ways," Guo noted at a daily press briefing.

He said that as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Chinese side has received messages of condolence from leaders of 22 countries, namely Russia, Pakistan, Nepal, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Maldives, Japan, Cuba, Venezuela, Serbia, Belarus, Spain, Italy, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Oman, Grenada, El Salvador, and Uzbekistan.

He said condolence messages have also been sent by foreign ministries of countries including India, Brazil, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, Bahrain and Iran, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Nurlan Yermekbayev, and President of the Central American Parliament Carlos Hernandez.

"We express sincere appreciation for that," said the spokesperson.

