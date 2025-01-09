Disaster relief efforts continue at full pace in Xizang region

Global Times) 09:25, January 09, 2025

A social worker presents toy to children in a resettlement site in a village of Dingri county, Xigaze, in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on January 8, 2025. (Photo/Xinhua)

China on Wednesday continued its extensive disaster relief operations following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Dingri county in Xigaze city in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, as the response shifts from emergency rescue to the resettlement of affected people. Analysts stressed the importance of keeping vigilant against secondary disasters, and frequent aftershocks continue to pose a challenge.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 646 aftershocks had been recorded, with the largest aftershock measuring 4.4 in magnitude. The earthquake has caused 126 deaths and 188 injuries, and some 46,500 people have been relocated from affected areas, Hong Li, director of the Xizang regional emergency management department said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Since the earthquake jolted Dingri county on Tuesday morning, many countries and international organizations have extended condolences to China in various ways, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press conference on Wednesday.

As of 11 am on Wednesday, the Chinese side has received messages of condolence in various forms from leaders of 22 countries including Russia, Pakistan, Nepal, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Maldives, Japan, Cuba, Venezuela, Serbia, Belarus, Spain, Italy, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Oman, Grenada, El Salvador and Uzbekistan, the foreign ministries of countries including India, Brazil, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Bahrain and Iran, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Nurlan Yermekbayev and President of the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN) Carlos Hernández, Guo said. We express sincere appreciation for that, Guo added.

The Xizang region's press conference also noted that the relief efforts in the disaster area have now transitioned from emergency rescue to resettling affected people. Due to the harsh winter, high altitudes, low oxygen levels, and the remote location of the area, the rescue teams are currently at full capacity.

In the past 25 hours, the Communist Party of China committees and governments at all levels in Xizang have mobilized extensive rescue teams to locate trapped individuals, provided medical care to the injured, and minimized casualties. Disaster relief operations are proceeding efficiently and systematically, according to a report from the People's Daily.

As of noon on Wednesday, 14,668 personnel, including troops, police, armed police, firefighters, forest firefighters, border guards, and Party officials have participated in rescue operations, successfully rescuing 407 people. At the district, municipal, and county levels, 26 medical teams with 581 personnel and 107 ambulances have been deployed for transport and treatment. All injured individuals have been cared for, and one critically wounded person has been transferred to a regional hospital for further treatment, according to the People's Daily report.

A total of 428,000 essential supplies, including cotton tents, folding beds, quilts, winter coats, heaters, stoves, emergency lights, food, and medical supplies, along with 81 truckloads of fuel, have been transported to the affected region. A total of 187 resettlement centers have been set up, providing 3,705 tents. The basic needs of affected people are met, according to the People's Daily.

Residents in affected areas are receiving full care and support. Tashi, village head of Jiding village in Cuoguo town in Dingri, told the Global Times that since yesterday, essential supplies, such as quilts and tents, have been steadily delivered to Jiding village, with rescue teams from both local areas and across the country also reaching the area.

Tents are being set up as part of the ongoing relief efforts. All the injured have been transferred to hospitals for treatment, and the elderly and children in Jiding village are now safe. Young villagers are assisting with the transportation of supplies, and daily meals are being provided to ensure everyone's well-being, said Tashi.

The aftershocks following the earthquake in Dingri county have been relatively frequent, though generally of lower magnitudes. But we cannot rule out the possibility of aftershocks of around magnitude 5, Xu Xiwei, deputy director of the Institute of Geology at the China Earthquake Administration, told the Global Times.

These aftershocks could also trigger secondary disasters. For instance, buildings already weakened by the main quake could collapse, and landslides or rockfalls could cause additional damage. Such events may block roads and hinder disaster relief, a situation that local governments should keep on high alert, said Xu.

Swift actions

At 3:37 am on Wednesday, power was restored to the grid in the three towns most severely affected by the earthquake in Dingri county, restoring the county's electricity load to pre-earthquake levels. This restoration has provided crucial support for the efficient advancement of earthquake relief efforts. In addition to completing emergency repairs, the power department has supplied electricity to eight resettlement sites across Dingri county, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

As of 6 am on Wednesday, all seven damaged national and provincial highway sections in Xizang affected by the earthquake have been cleared and resumed operation, enabling two-way traffic, according to Xinhua.

Since the disaster, the Air Force of the PLA Western Theater Command has organized a series of operations including aerial reconnaissance, rescue transport, and air deliveries, as it sent multiple drone sorties and transport aircraft to move back and forth to the earthquake-stricken areas, supported the army aviation force's helicopters for emergency rescue, and organized hospital aircraft and helicopters to stand by for operations, China Bugle said.

During the rescue operations, various units of the PLA swiftly mobilized and transported a substantial amount of relief supplies, which highlights the military's strong logistical capabilities and ensures the smooth execution of the rescue efforts. Notably, the deployment of ambulances, field hospitals, and other logistical equipment plays a crucial role in safeguarding lives during disasters. This also underscores the dual mission of the PLA, which must be prepared for both combat operations and non-combat military actions in disaster relief, Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert, told the Global Times.

Chinese and global companies, as well as people from all walks of life, have made donations to support disaster relief efforts and help disaster-affected people in Xigaze.

Tencent Charity Foundation donated 20 million yuan ($2.7 million) for relief and post-disaster reconstruction work. Mixue on Wednesday announced a donation of 10 million yuan to earthquake-affected areas. Other companies, including but not limited to BYD (10 million yuan), Ant Group (5 million yuan), and Xiaomi (1 million yuan), have also donated money to the earthquake-affected areas.

Sinopharm Group has donated medicines while ERKE, Bosideng, Anta, and Xtep have donated supplies including clothing.

Nestle, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Uniqlo are among international companies that also lent a hand to support earthquake relief work.

An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude occurred near Madoi county in the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Northwest China's Qinghai Province, at 3:44 pm on Wednesday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Xu said that the earthquake in Madoi county is not related to the earthquake in Xizang region as the two locations are not in the same geological unit.

The epicenter of the Madoi county earthquake is located on a plateau, with an average altitude of about 4,270 meters within a 5-kilometer radius, and the area is sparsely populated. No reports of casualties or property damage have been received so far, according to CCTV News.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)