Rescue and relief efforts made after earthquake struck Dingri in China's Xizang

A rescuer holds hands with a child at a relocation site in a village of Dingri County, in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025. Rescue and relief efforts were made after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Jan. 7. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A fire rescuer interacts with a child at a relocation site in a village of Dingri County in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025. Rescue and relief efforts were made after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Jan. 7. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A medical worker conducts disinfection at a relocation site in a village of Tsogo Township, Dingri County, in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025. Rescue and relief efforts were made after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Jan. 7. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

People relay relief materials in Dingri County in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025. Rescue and relief efforts were made after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Jan. 7. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A local volunteer (L) provides free food for children at a temporary relocation site in a village of Chamco Township, Dingri County, in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025. Rescue and relief efforts were made after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Jan. 7. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A woman holding her child receives warm clothes brought by volunteers in a village of Chamco Township, Dingri County, in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025. Rescue and relief efforts were made after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Jan. 7. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

