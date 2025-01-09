Resettlement, post-disaster reconstruction become focus of work after 6.8-magnitude Xizang quake
A medical worker carries out disinfection at a village in Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025. The search-and-rescue effort has entered its final stage after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning, the regional government said on Wednesday. The focus of work has shifted to the resettlement of quake-affected residents and post-disaster reconstruction, said Hong Li, head of the regional emergency management department at a press conference. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
A staff member of social work service center provides psychological counseling for children at a resettlement site of quake-affected residents in a village in Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025. The search-and-rescue effort has entered its final stage after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning, the regional government said on Wednesday. The focus of work has shifted to the resettlement of quake-affected residents and post-disaster reconstruction, said Hong Li, head of the regional emergency management department at a press conference. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Rescuers set up a tent for quake-affected residents at a resettlement site in a village in Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025. The search-and-rescue effort has entered its final stage after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning, the regional government said on Wednesday. The focus of work has shifted to the resettlement of quake-affected residents and post-disaster reconstruction, said Hong Li, head of the regional emergency management department at a press conference. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Children raise hands to answer questions during a psychology class given by a social work service center at a resettlement site of quake-affected residents in a village in Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025. The search-and-rescue effort has entered its final stage after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning, the regional government said on Wednesday. The focus of work has shifted to the resettlement of quake-affected residents and post-disaster reconstruction, said Hong Li, head of the regional emergency management department at a press conference. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Rescuers assemble beds for quake-affected residents at a resettlement site in a village in Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025. The search-and-rescue effort has entered its final stage after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning, the regional government said on Wednesday. The focus of work has shifted to the resettlement of quake-affected residents and post-disaster reconstruction, said Hong Li, head of the regional emergency management department at a press conference. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
A medical worker carries out disinfection at a village in Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025. The search-and-rescue effort has entered its final stage after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning, the regional government said on Wednesday. The focus of work has shifted to the resettlement of quake-affected residents and post-disaster reconstruction, said Hong Li, head of the regional emergency management department at a press conference. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Photos
Related Stories
- China expresses thanks for condolence messages following Xizang quake
- Rescue and relief efforts made after earthquake struck Dingri in China's Xizang
- Panchen Rinpoche makes donation for quake-hit area in Xizang
- Search and rescue in final stage after 6.8-magnitude Xizang quake
- Disaster relief efforts continue at full pace in Xizang region
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.