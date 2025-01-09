Xizang speeds up resettlement for earthquake-affected people
Rescuers assemble tents for earthquake-affected residents in Dingri County, Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025. (China News Service/Li Lin)
Rescuers raced against time to search for survivors and speed up the resettlement of affected residents on Wednesday. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Tuesday morning, leaving 126 people dead and 188 others injured.
Earthquake-affected residents stay in a tent in Dingri County, Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2025. (China News Service/Li Lin)
