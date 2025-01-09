In pics: first after-quake newborn in Xigaze, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 16:13, January 09, 2025

A nurse changes diaper for the first after-quake newborn at the Xigaze People's Hospital in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2025. The baby was given birth to on Thursday by a woman transferred from the earthquake's epicenter in Dingri County.

The earthquake struck at 9:05 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Tuesday, with the epicenter located in Tsogo Township, Dingri County, in the city of Xigaze. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A nurse changes sleeping position of the first after-quake newborn at the Xigaze People's Hospital in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2025. The baby was given birth to on Thursday by a woman transferred from the earthquake's epicenter in Dingri County.

The first after-quake newborn sleeps in an incubator at the Xigaze People's Hospital in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2025. The baby was given birth to on Thursday by a woman transferred from the earthquake's epicenter in Dingri County.

The mother of the first after-quake newborn take food with the help of a family member at the Xigaze People's Hospital in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2025. The baby was given birth to on Thursday by a woman transferred from the earthquake's epicenter in Dingri County.

A nurse communicates with the mother of the first after-quake newborn at the Xigaze People's Hospital in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2025. The baby was given birth to on Thursday by a woman transferred from the earthquake's epicenter in Dingri County.

