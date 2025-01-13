Village residents in quake-hit Xizang get disaster relief materials

Xinhua) 10:03, January 13, 2025

A staff member of the State Grid helps earthquake-affected residents at a temporary resettlement site in Pucun Village of Sagya County in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2025. Water, food, fuel and other disaster relief materials have been delivered to the temporary resettlement site for the earthquake-affected residents of Pucun Village in Sagya County. Construction of prefabricated houses also began on Saturday afternoon. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Earthquake-affected residents transfer disaster relief materials at a temporary resettlement site in Pucun Village of Sagya County in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2025. Water, food, fuel and other disaster relief materials have been delivered to the temporary resettlement site for the earthquake-affected residents of Pucun Village in Sagya County. Construction of prefabricated houses also began on Saturday afternoon. (Xinhua/Bai Mingshan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 11, 2025 shows a temporary resettlement site in Pucun Village of Sagya County in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Water, food, fuel and other disaster relief materials have been delivered to the temporary resettlement site for the earthquake-affected residents of Pucun Village in Sagya County. Construction of prefabricated houses also began on Saturday afternoon. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

An earthquake-affected resident cooks inside a tent at a temporary resettlement site in Pucun Village of Sagya County in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2025. Water, food, fuel and other disaster relief materials have been delivered to the temporary resettlement site for the earthquake-affected residents of Pucun Village in Sagya County. Construction of prefabricated houses also began on Saturday afternoon. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

