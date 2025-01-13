Village residents in quake-hit Xizang get disaster relief materials
A staff member of the State Grid helps earthquake-affected residents at a temporary resettlement site in Pucun Village of Sagya County in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2025. Water, food, fuel and other disaster relief materials have been delivered to the temporary resettlement site for the earthquake-affected residents of Pucun Village in Sagya County. Construction of prefabricated houses also began on Saturday afternoon. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Children play at a temporary resettlement site in Pucun Village of Sagya County in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2025. Water, food, fuel and other disaster relief materials have been delivered to the temporary resettlement site for the earthquake-affected residents of Pucun Village in Sagya County. Construction of prefabricated houses also began on Saturday afternoon. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Earthquake-affected residents transfer disaster relief materials at a temporary resettlement site in Pucun Village of Sagya County in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2025. Water, food, fuel and other disaster relief materials have been delivered to the temporary resettlement site for the earthquake-affected residents of Pucun Village in Sagya County. Construction of prefabricated houses also began on Saturday afternoon. (Xinhua/Bai Mingshan)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 11, 2025 shows a temporary resettlement site in Pucun Village of Sagya County in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Water, food, fuel and other disaster relief materials have been delivered to the temporary resettlement site for the earthquake-affected residents of Pucun Village in Sagya County. Construction of prefabricated houses also began on Saturday afternoon. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
A drone photo taken on Jan. 11, 2025 shows a temporary resettlement site in Pucun Village of Sagya County in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Water, food, fuel and other disaster relief materials have been delivered to the temporary resettlement site for the earthquake-affected residents of Pucun Village in Sagya County. Construction of prefabricated houses also began on Saturday afternoon. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
Children play at a temporary resettlement site in Pucun Village of Sagya County in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2025. Water, food, fuel and other disaster relief materials have been delivered to the temporary resettlement site for the earthquake-affected residents of Pucun Village in Sagya County. Construction of prefabricated houses also began on Saturday afternoon. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Children play at a temporary resettlement site in Pucun Village of Sagya County in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2025. Water, food, fuel and other disaster relief materials have been delivered to the temporary resettlement site for the earthquake-affected residents of Pucun Village in Sagya County. Construction of prefabricated houses also began on Saturday afternoon. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
An earthquake-affected resident cooks inside a tent at a temporary resettlement site in Pucun Village of Sagya County in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2025. Water, food, fuel and other disaster relief materials have been delivered to the temporary resettlement site for the earthquake-affected residents of Pucun Village in Sagya County. Construction of prefabricated houses also began on Saturday afternoon. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Photos
- Anxi in SE China's Fujian develops rattan iron crafts into industrial chain worth over 10 bln yuan
- Scenery of snow-covered tea plantations in Zunyi, China's Guizhou
- Woman revitalizes intangible cultural heritage items with a stylish twist
- Cherry blossoms and birds create a winter spectacle in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Restoring smiles, rebuilding hope in helping children after Xizang quake
- 'I never expected the rescue teams to arrive so quickly': Monks and nuns in Xizang earthquake-stricken areas share rescue experiences
- Psychological support offered to quake-hit people in Xizang
- Addressing mental well-being of disaster-affected people in Xizang
- Feature: Warm shelters built for all in Xizang's quake zone
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.