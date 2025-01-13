Power restored in quake-hit Xizang region

14:04, January 13, 2025 By Palden Nyima ( China Daily

Villagers and volunteers build a makeshift house in a resettlement site for residents affected by the earthquake in Dinggye county, Xizang autonomous region, on Saturday. Dinggye, next to Dingri, was one of the worst-hit areas of the earthquake. (Photo/Xinhua)

All tents and makeshift houses inhabited by residents affected by the earthquake in Dingri county, Xizang autonomous region, were provided with a stable power supply by Saturday afternoon, according to the State Grid Xizang Electric Power Co.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Southwest China's Xizang on Tuesday morning, killing 126 people and injuring 337 others. The quake's epicenter was located in Tsogo township of Dingri county in the city of Shigatse.

In the wake of the earthquake, State Grid Xizang swiftly mobilized its resources to ensure affected areas received an uninterrupted supply of electricity, undertaking urgent repair and restoration tasks, a company representative said.

The company deployed over 900 emergency rescue personnel and 112 sets of power maintenance equipment, with a total power generation capacity exceeding 20,000 kilowatts, to the earthquake-hit areas.

Approximately 75,000 pieces of emergency rescue equipment were also urgently allocated to the sites in greatest need.

Venturing into the heart of the disaster zone, the State Grid Lhokha Power Supply Co, the Lhokha city branch of the State Grid, embarked on a mission to restore power to villages such as Changkar and Thongley, part of Dramso township in Dingri.

Despite harsh conditions and logistical challenges, the dedicated team worked tirelessly to restore electricity to the resettlement sites and provide essential relief to affected residents.

Wang Tianyou, an employee of the State Grid Lhokha Power Supply Co, said he and his colleagues are proud to have contributed to the rescue and recovery efforts for disaster-stricken communities.

"Despite the harsh conditions, including high altitudes, cold temperatures, and relentless sandstorms, our commitment to restoring power and providing essential services remains unwavering," he said.

"The earthquake-stricken area is at a high altitude, and it is very cold. In the afternoon, a sandstorm struck the villages, making it difficult to open one's eyes due to the strong winds and dust," Wang said. He added that many of his colleagues have experienced hypoxia, headaches, and difficulty breathing.

In recent days, Wang and his team started work at around 8:30 am and continued until midnight. They stayed in tents at night, where tremors made normal sleep nearly impossible.

"Whenever we make small donations, such as giving the children toys or snacks, they are very moved. Sometimes, we all burst into tears together," Wang said.

The State Grid's efforts have not only illuminated the lives of those in need, but also brought a sense of normalcy and hope to a community grappling with the aftermath of a natural disaster.

The resettlement sites in Thongley of Dramso were reconnected to the State Grid's power supply by Thursday afternoon.

Tashi, a 36-year-old villager, said he is able to charge his mobile phone and access the internet thanks to the restored electricity.

"In the first three days after the devastating quake, we experienced the inconvenience of electricity shortages. It was difficult at night because we couldn't see anything. Going to the toilet was hard, as one could easily fall," Tashi said. "The electric heaters in the tents are working now. It's very warm.

"What makes me happiest is that my family is safe. Our nation and society care so much about us and have provided a lot of help. Now, we lack nothing," he said. "I also believe that the government will help us rebuild our houses and support us as we return to our lives before the disaster."

The earthquake was the most severe in the area in the past five years. About 47,500 people are living at 224 resettlement sites after more than 3,600 houses collapsed, local officials said.

