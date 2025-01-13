China Eastern Airlines launches free channels to transport quake-relief materials

14:01, January 13, 2025 By Wang Ying ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Channels for transporting relief materials free of charge to earthquake-affected areas in Xizang autonomous region and Qinghai province have been launched by China Eastern Airlines immediately starting Jan 9, the Shanghai-based carrier said.

All the emergency relief materials for areas hit by recent earthquakes in Xizang and Qinghai would be transported via the green transportation channels created by China Eastern free of charge. China Eastern vowed to spare no efforts to provide support in transporting relief materials rapidly and safely to the earthquake-devastated areas. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri county in the Xizang autonomous region on Tuesday, and a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Maduo county in the Golog Tibetan autonomous prefecture in Northwest China's Qinghai province on Wednesday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

All the direct flights to Xizang and Qinghai operated by China Eastern would take part in the free transportation campaign as long as official documents of donation agreements and proof of receipts are provided. The validity period of this free transportation will be determined in accordance with the rescue and reconstruction situation of the earthquake-affected areas, and for those with emergency transportation requirements, the 24/7 hotline service can be reached at 021-20669334.

