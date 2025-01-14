We Are China

Resettlement work picks up to ensure safe and warm winter in quake-hit Dingri

Xinhua) 15:04, January 14, 2025

A girl plays arm wrestling with a firefighter at Yejiang Village of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

On Jan. 7, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Dingri, home to the northern base camp of the world's highest peak, Mount Qomolangma.

Currently, local authorities and rescue teams are busy erecting makeshift houses, allowing displaced residents to move from tents to more earthquake-resistant housing.

As of 6 pm, Jan. 12, about 2,198 makeshift houses had been installed at various relocation sites in Dingri, in an effort to ensure a safe and warm winter for all.

As resettlement work is advancing, debris removal and property rescue efforts are also in progress.

Firefighters install a heating facility for quake-affected residents inside a makeshift house in Yejiang Village of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Children play among beds that have just arrived at Gadan Village of Chamco Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Post-earthquake debris removal work is underway at Gurum Village in Chamco Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Staff members of the State Grid dig trenches to lay power lines at Gadan Village of Chamco Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Children play football at a relocation site for quake-affected people at Gurum Village in Chamco Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A staff member installs a security camera at Gurum Village in Chamco Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An elderly resident interacts with her grandson inside a makeshift shelter at Gadan Village of Chamco Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A quake-affected resident helps her daughter wash her hair at Gadan Village of Chamco Township, Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A firefighter prepares to erect a national flag on a makeshift shelter in Yejiang Village of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo shows a resettlement site for quake-affected residents in Chamco Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Chefs of a local restaurant cook for quake-affected people at Gurum Village in Chamco Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Post-earthquake debris removal work is underway at Gurum Village in Chamco Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo shows quake-affected residents moving into makeshift shelters in Gurum Village in Chamco Township of Dingri County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)