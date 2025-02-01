China's Xizang completes transitional housing for quake-affected residents

Xinhua) 13:25, February 01, 2025

LHASA, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Over 7,000 makeshift houses have been set up since an earthquake jolted Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region in early January, wrapping up construction of transitional housing for the affected people, local authorities said Friday.

According to the local disaster relief headquarters, the county has set up 7,733 makeshift houses and 9,941 tents, providing shelters for 47,787 affected residents.

Additionally, there are 10,772 residents in the county whose homes were slightly damaged. These houses have passed risk assessments and safety inspections, allowing residents to continue living in them without the need for temporary shelters.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in the city of Xigaze on Jan. 7, claiming 126 lives and leveling thousands of houses.

