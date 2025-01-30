People's life gradually returns to normal in quake-affected county of Xizang

Xinhua) 09:45, January 30, 2025

A man pastes Spring Festival couplets at a temporary shelter in Gyiru Village, Lnaze County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2025.

Lnaze County is one of the counties affected seriously by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake which struck southwest China's Xizang earlier this month. As the Chinese Lunar New Year and Tibetan New Year approach, people in the affected area moved into newly constructed makeshift houses and received food packages with beef, tea leaves, sugar, highland barley wine, etc. As relief efforts continue and life gradually returns to normal, affected people feel the warmth and support pouring in from all directions. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A woman hangs festive decoration at a temporary shelter in Gyiru Village, Lnaze County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2025.

Lnaze County is one of the counties affected seriously by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake which struck southwest China's Xizang earlier this month. As the Chinese Lunar New Year and Tibetan New Year approach, people in the affected area moved into newly constructed makeshift houses and received food packages with beef, tea leaves, sugar, highland barley wine, etc. As relief efforts continue and life gradually returns to normal, affected people feel the warmth and support pouring in from all directions. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Volunteers write Spring Festival couplets at a temporary shelter in Gyiru Village, Lnaze County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2025.

Lnaze County is one of the counties affected seriously by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake which struck southwest China's Xizang earlier this month. As the Chinese Lunar New Year and Tibetan New Year approach, people in the affected area moved into newly constructed makeshift houses and received food packages with beef, tea leaves, sugar, highland barley wine, etc. As relief efforts continue and life gradually returns to normal, affected people feel the warmth and support pouring in from all directions. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

People receive food packages at a temporary shelter in Gyabgag Village, Lnaze County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 27, 2025.

Lnaze County is one of the counties affected seriously by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake which struck southwest China's Xizang earlier this month. As the Chinese Lunar New Year and Tibetan New Year approach, people in the affected area moved into newly constructed makeshift houses and received food packages with beef, tea leaves, sugar, highland barley wine, etc. As relief efforts continue and life gradually returns to normal, affected people feel the warmth and support pouring in from all directions. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)