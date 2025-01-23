Home>>
Gama Cedain elected chairman of China's Xizang
(Xinhua) 09:27, January 23, 2025
LHASA, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Gama Cedain was elected chairman of the people's government of Xizang Autonomous Region in southwest China on Wednesday.
The election took place at the third session of the 12th people's congress of Xizang Autonomous Region.
Gama Cedain, of Tibetan ethnic group, was born in December 1967. He was appointed deputy secretary of the Xizang regional committee of the Communist Party of China in October 2024.
