Gama Cedain elected chairman of China's Xizang

Xinhua) 09:27, January 23, 2025

LHASA, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Gama Cedain was elected chairman of the people's government of Xizang Autonomous Region in southwest China on Wednesday.

The election took place at the third session of the 12th people's congress of Xizang Autonomous Region.

Gama Cedain, of Tibetan ethnic group, was born in December 1967. He was appointed deputy secretary of the Xizang regional committee of the Communist Party of China in October 2024.

