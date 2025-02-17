We Are China

Snow scenery in Lhasa, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 08:57, February 17, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 16, 2025 shows the snow scenery of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 16, 2025 shows the snow scenery in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 16, 2025 shows the snow scenery in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

