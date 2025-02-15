We Are China

City view of Nagqu, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 10:20, February 15, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 12, 2025 shows the city view of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

