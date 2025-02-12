Stunning view of sheep herding on ice in SW China's Xizang

As the first rays of sunlight hit Puma Yumco Lake, located at an altitude of over 5,000 meters in Nagarze county of Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, the ice-covered surface sparkled like a sapphire. A millennia-old tradition—sheep herding on ice—took place.

The herdsmen were all set and ready to go. Wrapped in their thick robes, they guided their flock of sheep onto the icy lake. From a distance, the sheep, resembling black and white pearls, slowly moved on the azure ice, painting a breathtaking picture on the vast plateau.

The tradition of sheep herding on ice at the Puma Yumco Lake is a time-honored practice handed down through generations by local herdsmen. In Tuiwa village, the high altitude and short summers mean that there is not enough winter fodder for the sheep. When the coldest season arrives, local herdsmen lead their sheep to an island located at the heart of the Puma Yumco Lake for water and grass, helping the sheep endure the cold winter months.

The migration is no walk in the park. The ice is slick, the biting wind cuts through like a knife, and one wrong move could spell disaster. Yet, armed with their wealth of experience and bravery, the herdsmen deftly guide their flock of sheep towards their destination, one careful step at a time.

The herdsmen believe that only by enduring the harsh conditions of ice and snow can their sheep grow stronger, ensuring a prosperous harvest in the year ahead.

