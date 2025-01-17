SWAT team members rescue trapped puppy after Xizang quake

(People's Daily App) 13:52, January 17, 2025

On Sunday, SWAT team members of Xigaze rescued a puppy that had been trapped for several days in front of a collapsed house. On January 7, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Dingri county in Xigaze, the Xizang Autonomous Region. As of Sunday afternoon, about 2,198 makeshift houses had been set up at various relocation sites in Tingri in an effort to ensure a safe and warm winter for all.

(Produced by Li Zhuoman and Li Siyao)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)