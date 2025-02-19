In pics: Tibetan-style teahouse in China's Nagqu
This photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows animal specimens at a Tibetan-style teahouse in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Themed over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the northern Xizang nomadic culture. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
This photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows a Tibetan-style teahouse in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Displaying over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the nomadic life in northern Xizang. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
A child enjoys buttered tea at a Tibetan-style teahouse in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2025. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Themed over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the northern Xizang nomadic culture. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Drup Drup, owner of a Tibetan-style teahouse, poses at his teahouse in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2025. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Themed over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the northern Xizang nomadic culture. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
A server makes milk tea at a Tibetan-style teahouse in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2025. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Themed over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the northern Xizang nomadic culture. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
A local folklore specialist demonstrates a barrel for milking at a Tibetan-style teahouse in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2025. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Themed over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the northern Xizang nomadic culture. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
A local folklore specialist (C) introduces a folk artifact at a Tibetan-style teahouse in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2025. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Themed over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the northern Xizang nomadic culture. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Drup Drup, owner of a Tibetan-style teahouse, demonstrates a spinning tool in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2025. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Themed over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the northern Xizang nomadic culture. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
A woman poses at a Tibetan-style teahouse in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2025. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Themed over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the northern Xizang nomadic culture. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
This photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows a copper teapot at a Tibetan-style teahouse in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Themed over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the northern Xizang nomadic culture. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Drup Drup (L), owner of a Tibetan-style teahouse, checks a feeding-bottle for calves with his partner in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2025. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Themed over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the northern Xizang nomadic culture. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
This photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows an animal specimen at a Tibetan-style teahouse in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Themed over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the northern Xizang nomadic culture. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Xizang reports surging foreign trade in 2024
- Spectacular scenery of 'three-colored lakes' in winter
- Snow scenery in Lhasa, China's Xizang
- City view of Nagqu, China's Xizang
- Stunning view of sheep herding on ice in SW China's Xizang
- China's Xizang sees tourism boom during Spring Festival holiday
- China's Xizang completes transitional housing for quake-affected residents
- People's life gradually returns to normal in quake-affected county of Xizang
- Gama Cedain elected chairman of China's Xizang
- Per capita income in rural Xizang nears national level in 2024
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.