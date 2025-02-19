In pics: Tibetan-style teahouse in China's Nagqu

Xinhua) 09:21, February 19, 2025

This photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows animal specimens at a Tibetan-style teahouse in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Themed over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the northern Xizang nomadic culture. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows a Tibetan-style teahouse in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Displaying over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the nomadic life in northern Xizang. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A child enjoys buttered tea at a Tibetan-style teahouse in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2025. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Themed over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the northern Xizang nomadic culture. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Drup Drup, owner of a Tibetan-style teahouse, poses at his teahouse in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2025. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Themed over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the northern Xizang nomadic culture. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A server makes milk tea at a Tibetan-style teahouse in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2025. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Themed over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the northern Xizang nomadic culture. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A local folklore specialist demonstrates a barrel for milking at a Tibetan-style teahouse in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2025. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Themed over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the northern Xizang nomadic culture. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A local folklore specialist (C) introduces a folk artifact at a Tibetan-style teahouse in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2025. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Themed over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the northern Xizang nomadic culture. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Drup Drup, owner of a Tibetan-style teahouse, demonstrates a spinning tool in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2025. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Themed over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the northern Xizang nomadic culture. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A woman poses at a Tibetan-style teahouse in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2025. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Themed over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the northern Xizang nomadic culture. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows a copper teapot at a Tibetan-style teahouse in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Themed over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the northern Xizang nomadic culture. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Drup Drup (L), owner of a Tibetan-style teahouse, checks a feeding-bottle for calves with his partner in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2025. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Themed over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the northern Xizang nomadic culture. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows an animal specimen at a Tibetan-style teahouse in Seni District of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Covering an area of around 1,200 square meters, the Tibetan-style teahouse presents customers with both Tibetan delicacies and immersive experiences of folklore culture. Themed over 3,000 pieces of traditional Tibetan folk artifacts, the teahouse offers a lens through which people can learn about the northern Xizang nomadic culture. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)