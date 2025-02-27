People in Lhasa make preparations for upcoming Tibetan New Year

Xinhua) 08:50, February 27, 2025

Vendors arrange goods at a local market in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2025. People in Lhasa are busy with making preparations ahead of the upcoming Tibetan New Year. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Customers buy Tibetan-style curtains at a local market in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2025. People in Lhasa are busy with making preparations ahead of the upcoming Tibetan New Year. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A vendor sells dairy products at a local market in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2025. People in Lhasa are busy with making preparations ahead of the upcoming Tibetan New Year. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Customers buy dairy products at a local market in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2025. People in Lhasa are busy with making preparations ahead of the upcoming Tibetan New Year. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A vendor arranges goods at a local market in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2025. People in Lhasa are busy with making preparations ahead of the upcoming Tibetan New Year. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A vendor displays highland barley seedlings and new-year decorations in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2025. People in Lhasa are busy with making preparations ahead of the upcoming Tibetan New Year. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

