In pics: first day of Tibetan New Year in Lhasa, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 15:50, March 01, 2025

People pose for a group photo in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 28, 2025. Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Friday welcomed the first day of the Tibetan New Year with a flurry of festive foods, holiday greetings and traditional customs. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A man in Tibetan costumes eats from chema box, a two-tier rectangular wooden box containing roasted barley and fried wheat grain, which symbolizing abundant harvest, in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 28, 2025. Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Friday welcomed the first day of the Tibetan New Year with a flurry of festive foods, holiday greetings and traditional customs. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Residents in Tibetan costumes present highland barley wine in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 28, 2025. Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Friday welcomed the first day of the Tibetan New Year with a flurry of festive foods, holiday greetings and traditional customs. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

The newly decorated Potala Palace is pictured in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 28, 2025. Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Friday welcomed the first day of the Tibetan New Year with a flurry of festive foods, holiday greetings and traditional customs. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

