Feature: Galloping into Tibetan New Year: Lhasa horse race celebrates festivities and pride

Galloping into Tibetan New Year: Lhasa horse race celebrates festivities and pride

LHASA, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Sunday marked the third day of the Tibetan New Year, and as in previous years, Lhasa, the capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, hosted its traditional equestrian performance to celebrate the occasion.

Riders from the regional equestrian teams showcased their skills, sending New Year's blessings to the people of Xizang.

Tenzin Nyima, 25, a member of the equestrian team, donned his traditional Tibetan riding attire and carefully decorated his horse early in the morning, just as he does every year. Leading his team into the racetrack, he greeted the crowd as the performance began.

Together with his teammates, Tenzin Nyima captivated the audience with impressive equestrian feats, including horseback archery and dancing on horseback. Thousands of spectators cheered, creating a festive New Year atmosphere.

The equestrian show on the third day of the Tibetan New Year is a cherished tradition in Xizang. This year's event featured both equestrian performances and horse racing competitions.

Tenzin Nyima cannot recall how many times he has participated in the Tibetan New Year equestrian shows, but he feels a deep sense of pride every time.

Originally from Nyingchi, Tenzin Nyima hails from a family with a strong equestrian legacy - both his father and grandfather were renowned riders in their youth. Growing up, he was inspired by a photo of his father on horseback, embodying strength and confidence.

While still in elementary school, Tenzin Nyima was selected to join an amateur sports school in Nyingchi due to his exceptional physical fitness. Coaches encouraged him to pursue javelin, boxing, or equestrianism, and he chose equestrianism without hesitation.

"I've always had a passion for riding, and my family has supported me every step of the way," he said.

In 2015, as a member of the regional equestrian team, he participated in the Tibetan New Year equestrian performance for the first time.

"I was very excited, wanting to show my best to the audience. The louder the cheers, the more excited I became. And even now, I still feel the same way," he added.

In Xizang, horse racing is more than just a sport - it's a deep-rooted part of the culture, with horses, yaks, and sheep playing essential roles in daily life on the plateau.

This year's horse racing competition saw 12-year-old Tenzin Phuntsog make a remarkable impression. Despite not standing out at the start, he made a strong push in the final 1,000 meters, finishing in second place. Both he and his father were overjoyed with his surprise achievement at the Tibetan New Year race.

"Actually, I came with my dad to watch the equestrian performance and was unexpectedly asked to join the race," Tenzin Phuntsog said. Since he was riding a horse that wasn't his own, it took him a bit to adjust.

A sixth-grader from a rural area in Lhasa, Tenzin Phuntsog has been riding with his father since he was little. Every week, they ride together on the nearby grasslands.

Looking ahead, Tenzin Phuntsog hopes to enter his preferred middle school, while Tenzin Nyima dreams of leading his horse to victory in the WHAF World Cup Asian qualifiers and representing China in the WHAF World Cup.

