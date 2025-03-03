Lhasa hosts equestrian show amid Tibetan New Year celebrations

Xinhua) 08:35, March 03, 2025

Riders enter the racecourse in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 2, 2025. The city of Lhasa hosted an equestrian show on the third day of the Tibetan New Year, featuring traditional equestrian performances and horse races. The riders were dressed in colorful Tibetan clothes and galloped gracefully around the racecourse in the northern suburbs of the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A rider performs hada (a traditional Tibetan silk scarf that symbolizes purity and auspiciousness) collecting in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 2, 2025. The city of Lhasa hosted an equestrian show on the third day of the Tibetan New Year, featuring traditional equestrian performances and horse races. The riders were dressed in colorful Tibetan clothes and galloped gracefully around the racecourse in the northern suburbs of the city. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A rider performs in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 2, 2025. The city of Lhasa hosted an equestrian show on the third day of the Tibetan New Year, featuring traditional equestrian performances and horse races. The riders were dressed in colorful Tibetan clothes and galloped gracefully around the racecourse in the northern suburbs of the city. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Riders stage a polo match in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 2, 2025. The city of Lhasa hosted an equestrian show on the third day of the Tibetan New Year, featuring traditional equestrian performances and horse races. The riders were dressed in colorful Tibetan clothes and galloped gracefully around the racecourse in the northern suburbs of the city. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Riders perform in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 2, 2025. The city of Lhasa hosted an equestrian show on the third day of the Tibetan New Year, featuring traditional equestrian performances and horse races. The riders were dressed in colorful Tibetan clothes and galloped gracefully around the racecourse in the northern suburbs of the city. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A rider performs in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 2, 2025. The city of Lhasa hosted an equestrian show on the third day of the Tibetan New Year, featuring traditional equestrian performances and horse races. The riders were dressed in colorful Tibetan clothes and galloped gracefully around the racecourse in the northern suburbs of the city. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Riders celebrate after the performance in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 2, 2025. The city of Lhasa hosted an equestrian show on the third day of the Tibetan New Year, featuring traditional equestrian performances and horse races. The riders were dressed in colorful Tibetan clothes and galloped gracefully around the racecourse in the northern suburbs of the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A young rider enters the racecourse in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 2, 2025. The city of Lhasa hosted an equestrian show on the third day of the Tibetan New Year, featuring traditional equestrian performances and horse races. The riders were dressed in colorful Tibetan clothes and galloped gracefully around the racecourse in the northern suburbs of the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Riders perform in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 2, 2025. The city of Lhasa hosted an equestrian show on the third day of the Tibetan New Year, featuring traditional equestrian performances and horse races. The riders were dressed in colorful Tibetan clothes and galloped gracefully around the racecourse in the northern suburbs of the city. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A rider performs riding and archery in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 2, 2025. The city of Lhasa hosted an equestrian show on the third day of the Tibetan New Year, featuring traditional equestrian performances and horse races. The riders were dressed in colorful Tibetan clothes and galloped gracefully around the racecourse in the northern suburbs of the city. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A rider performs in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 2, 2025. The city of Lhasa hosted an equestrian show on the third day of the Tibetan New Year, featuring traditional equestrian performances and horse races. The riders were dressed in colorful Tibetan clothes and galloped gracefully around the racecourse in the northern suburbs of the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A rider performs in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 2, 2025. The city of Lhasa hosted an equestrian show on the third day of the Tibetan New Year, featuring traditional equestrian performances and horse races. The riders were dressed in colorful Tibetan clothes and galloped gracefully around the racecourse in the northern suburbs of the city. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A young contestant competes during a horse race in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 2, 2025. The city of Lhasa hosted an equestrian show on the third day of the Tibetan New Year, featuring traditional equestrian performances and horse races. The riders were dressed in colorful Tibetan clothes and galloped gracefully around the racecourse in the northern suburbs of the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A rider performs hada (a traditional Tibetan silk scarf that symbolizes purity and auspiciousness) collecting in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 2, 2025. The city of Lhasa hosted an equestrian show on the third day of the Tibetan New Year, featuring traditional equestrian performances and horse races. The riders were dressed in colorful Tibetan clothes and galloped gracefully around the racecourse in the northern suburbs of the city. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A rider performs hada (a traditional Tibetan silk scarf that symbolizes purity and auspiciousness) collecting in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 2, 2025. The city of Lhasa hosted an equestrian show on the third day of the Tibetan New Year, featuring traditional equestrian performances and horse races. The riders were dressed in colorful Tibetan clothes and galloped gracefully around the racecourse in the northern suburbs of the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A rider performs riding and archery in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 2, 2025. The city of Lhasa hosted an equestrian show on the third day of the Tibetan New Year, featuring traditional equestrian performances and horse races. The riders were dressed in colorful Tibetan clothes and galloped gracefully around the racecourse in the northern suburbs of the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Riders perform in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 2, 2025. The city of Lhasa hosted an equestrian show on the third day of the Tibetan New Year, featuring traditional equestrian performances and horse races. The riders were dressed in colorful Tibetan clothes and galloped gracefully around the racecourse in the northern suburbs of the city. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A rider performs in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 2, 2025. The city of Lhasa hosted an equestrian show on the third day of the Tibetan New Year, featuring traditional equestrian performances and horse races. The riders were dressed in colorful Tibetan clothes and galloped gracefully around the racecourse in the northern suburbs of the city. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

