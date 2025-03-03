Home building starts for quake-affected residents in China's Xizang

LHASA, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The reconstruction of eight villages severely affected by the 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Xizang Autonomous Region, southwest China, started on Monday, marking the start of a recovery effort aimed at relocating over 120,000 residents into new homes by the end of this year.

The launch ceremony was held in Gurum Village of Dingri County in the city of Xigaze following over a month of preparations, including debris clearance, risk assessment and housing designs.

Opinions were gathered from residents to help finalize housing designs.

"The threshing ground is shared by several households and the livestock pens are right next to our homes, making both daily life and work very convenient," said Migmar Tsering, a local villager.

Kang Zhuo, with the construction company for the reconstruction project in Gurum Village, said the company would prioritize ecological and environmental protection and provide employment opportunities for villagers, ensuring that affected residents can move into their new homes as soon as possible.

Dawa Tsering, Party chief of the city, said most of the reconstruction will be on the original sites of the villages as per residents' preferences, except for those on the earthquake belt or in areas prone to landslides or floods, which will be relocated.

On Jan. 7, Dingri and the neighboring counties experienced a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that killed 126 people and leveled thousands of houses.

According to reconstruction plans, all of the more than 120,000 people currently living in temporary shelters will move into new homes by the end of 2025.

