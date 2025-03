We Are China

Black-necked cranes overwinter in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 09:52, March 09, 2025

Black-necked cranes fly over a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A drone photo taken on March 8, 2025 shows black-necked cranes at a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

