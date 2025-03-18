Fashion designer finds inspiration in Xizang

Zhao Juan, a renowned Chinese fashion designer who served as design director and CEO for multiple companies, has seen her creations showcased at global events from the Shanghai International Fashion Expo to the Canton Fair. However, a 2016 fieldwork trip to the Xizang autonomous region transformed her understanding of fashion.

That year, she traveled there to gather inspiration for the design of a wool felt hat. "I encountered many people there dedicating themselves to building Xizang through their own efforts. Their selflessness deeply moved me," Zhao said.

Song Ming, a teacher at a handicraft school in Lhasa, capital of the region, left a profound impression on her. A 1998 graduate of Nanjing Arts Institute with a background in oil painting, Song could have pursued his artistic career in major cities such as Beijing or Shanghai. Instead, he chose to teach art in Lhasa.

In 2010, Song founded a nonprofit school to offer free education, meals and housing to underprivileged children, teaching traditional crafts such as thangka painting and bronze casting to preserve Tibetan culture and rejuvenate traditional Tibetan handicrafts. To date, the school has trained over 500 intangible cultural heritage artisans.

"I wondered — as someone in the arts — what could I contribute?" Zhao said. "Later, I met a team called Friends of Himalayan Creatures. They are doing something very interesting — giving a voice to the voiceless wildlife."

The team members recorded the stories of plateau creatures such as pikas, Tibetan antelopes and black-necked cranes through filming documentaries, presenting to audiences the grandeur and fragility of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

"Their stories inspired me a lot. At that moment, I suddenly realized that ethnic headdresses are not only aesthetic symbols but also a medium for dialogue between humans and nature," Zhao said.

Her design philosophy shifted radically. She immersed herself in Tibetan culture and ecology, integrating elements of highland wildlife into her hat designs. Her products now blend aesthetics with cultural depth and sustainability.

In Xizang, she discovered the centrality of natural storytelling in Tibetan culture, often expressed through yak wool motifs. "Hat patterns are a powerful lens to interpret these narratives," she said.

Her collections now span felt hats, yak wool dolls and brooches inspired by Tibetan culture and plateau wildlife species.

"For instance, the urdo — a traditional Tibetan woolen sling essential to nomads — was incorporated into hat designs with yak wool. These pieces gained popularity at a charity sale in August," Zhao said.

"I aim to amplify elements like wild yaks, Tibetan antelope and black-necked cranes in my work, letting these creatures 'speak' for themselves. I want more people to understand their stories and know how to protect them."

As a female designer, Zhao prioritizes the livelihoods of Tibetan women. In late 2023, she founded a workshop providing handicraft training to empower women economically while preserving cultural heritage.

"Many local women rely on government subsidies. I want to equip them with skills to improve their lives and find self-worth," said Zhao, who is also a member of the national handicraft empowerment expert group.

The workshop offers free training and distributes orders to participants, fostering financial independence. Over 500 women have been trained to date. "They're passionate. After finishing a piece, they often ask, 'What's next?'" Zhao said.

The workshop also hosts cultural immersion programs for tourists, blending craft-making with lessons on Xizang's ecology. "These items are not just souvenirs — they carry stories of harmony between humans and nature," she said.

Zhao and her team plan to add QR codes to products this year, allowing users to scan and listen to narrated wildlife tales.

Despite geographic isolation hindering visibility, Zhao's team launched livestreams in August to showcase their crafts.

"Livestreams bridge Xizang with inland audiences, fostering mutual understanding," she said.

She's also embracing artificial intelligence tools to boost efficiency and language learning. "I hope to teach these technologies to Tibetans, easing communication and skill-building," Zhao said.

As a mentor at Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology, Zhao integrates her philosophy into curricula. Students engage in design, production and management, grasping sustainable fashion's significance through practice. "I've mentored five groups of students. Many are inspired — one student even volunteered to teach in Xizang," she said.

Her dedication extends to her family. She frequently takes her son on fieldwork trips, sharing the values behind her designs and sparking his interest in biology and geology.

"My fifth-grader has grown to love biology, geology and chemistry, and his curiosity strengthens my determination," Zhao said.

The designer's transformation was filled with challenges, the first of which was the harsh natural environment of the plateau, pushing her body to its limits.

"When I first arrived in Xizang, I suffered from severe altitude sickness. I kept vomiting, and eventually even vomited blood, and was rushed to the hospital. There were several times when I almost gave up, but as soon as I got home and thought of the people and living beings there, I wanted to go back," Zhao said.

Her choice also faced early skepticism. "People joked, 'Why endure hardship there?'" she recalled. Yet her persistence gradually won support.

"After years of effort, even skeptics admire what we've achieved," Zhao said. Collaborations with enterprises in Beijing as well as Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces continue to expand her team's reach.

"I'll dedicate more energy to this cause. Greater breakthroughs lie ahead," she said.

Looking forward, Zhao aims to globalize her vision.

"Ethnic heritage belongs to the world. Just like the movie Ne Zha, our stories and products should transcend borders — reaching not just China but the globe," she said.

