Farmers in SW China's Xizang welcome spring farming
Farmers participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Codoi Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2025. Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held across Xizang on Sunday. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Quxar Town of Lnaze County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held across Xizang on Sunday. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Farmers participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Codoi Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2025. Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held across Xizang on Sunday. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
A drone photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Qangka Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held across Xizang on Sunday. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Farmers participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Quxar Town of Lnaze County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2025. Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held across Xizang on Sunday. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Farmers participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Codoi Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2025. Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held across Xizang on Sunday. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
A farmer participates in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Codoi Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2025. Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held across Xizang on Sunday. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
A drone photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Qangka Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held across Xizang on Sunday. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Farmers participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Codoi Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2025. Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held across Xizang on Sunday. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Farmers participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Codoi Township, Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2025. Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held across Xizang on Sunday. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
This combo photo shows Tenzin Droma (R) and her fellow villager staying at a temporary shelter after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck southwest China's Xizang on January, taken on Jan. 7, 2025 (above); and they participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Quxar Town of Lnaze County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on March 16, 2025 (below). Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held across Xizang on Sunday. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
