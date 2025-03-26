Pic story: former serf embraces new life in China's Xizang

Xinhua) 08:49, March 26, 2025

Nyima, as an elder in the village, sings songs of blessings for a prosperous harvest at a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Quxar Town of Lnaze County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Nyima, a former serf who was born in 1952, lives in Quxar Town of Lnaze County, Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

"My mother, originally from Namling County, was sold as a serf to Lnaze County while being pregnant with me. I've never met my father. Born into adversity, I faced numerous hardships during my childhood," Nyima recounted.

In March 1959, people in Xizang launched the democratic reform that ended the region's feudal serfdom. The democratic reform freed a million serfs, including the 7-year-old Nyima, which empowered him to become the master of his destiny.

Following the democratic reform, Nyima and his mother were given 23 mu (about 1.53 hectares) of land, along with farm tools and a house, which brought new hope into their lives.

Now, Nyima's five children all have their own families and careers. Though a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Dingri County in the City of Xigaze on Jan. 7, 2025 made Nyima's house become uninhabitable and he has to reside in a makeshift house temporarily, he is not worried about the future life. "Thanks to the authorities' support, we've had a comfortable and warm winter with sufficient food. The government is now planning to build new houses for us. Our lives are only going to get better and better," Nyima said.

Nyima (R) dances and sings with villagers at a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Quxar Town of Lnaze County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Nyima (R) attends a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Quxar Town of Lnaze County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Nyima (1st R) dances and sings with villagers at a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Quxar Town of Lnaze County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Nyima (L), as an elder in the village, receives a toast at a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Quxar Town of Lnaze County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows a portrait of Nyima in Quxar Town of Lnaze County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Nyima (C) poses for a photo with his son Pasang Tsering (L) and his granddaughter Tsering Wangmo in front of his house in Quxar Town of Lnaze County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)