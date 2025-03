We Are China

World's highest altitude train station in Xizang

Ecns.cn) 14:25, March 28, 2025

Tourists arrive at the Tanggula Railway Station on the Qinghai-Xizang railway in Xizang Autonomous Region, March 27, 2025. (China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

The Tanggula Station, with an altitude of 5,072 meters above sea level, is the world's highest plateau railroad connecting Xining in Qinghai and Lhasa in Xizang Autonomous Region.

Aerial view of the Tanggula Railway Station on the Qinghai-Xizang railway in Xizang Autonomous Region, March 27, 2025. (China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

