Tunnel along Xining-Chengdu railway completed
The Xining-Chengdu railway is under construction in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 17, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
The Banyou No.1 Tunnel, part of the Sichuan section of Xining-Chengdu railway, was drilled through on Monday. The railway is an integral part of China's "eight vertical and eight horizontal" high-speed rail network, with most sections at an altitude of about 3,500 meters.
Constructers work in the Banyou No.1 Tunnel along the Xining-Chengdu railway in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 17, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
