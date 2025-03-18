We Are China

Tunnel along Xining-Chengdu railway completed

Ecns.cn) 16:11, March 18, 2025

The Xining-Chengdu railway is under construction in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 17, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

The Banyou No.1 Tunnel, part of the Sichuan section of Xining-Chengdu railway, was drilled through on Monday. The railway is an integral part of China's "eight vertical and eight horizontal" high-speed rail network, with most sections at an altitude of about 3,500 meters.

The Xining-Chengdu railway is under construction in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 17, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

The Xining-Chengdu railway is under construction in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 17, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

The Xining-Chengdu railway is under construction in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 17, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

The Xining-Chengdu railway is under construction in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 17, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Constructers work in the Banyou No.1 Tunnel along the Xining-Chengdu railway in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 17, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)