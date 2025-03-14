Key index reveals rising infrastructure investment in China
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- China's construction machinery operation rate climbed to 37.38 percent in the first two months of 2025, up 2.91 percentage points year on year, according to a key index released on Thursday.
Tracked by China's leading heavy equipment manufacturer, SANY Group, and an industrial internet service provider, ROOTCLOUD, the index's rise signals accelerating infrastructure investment in China.
Businesses reopened and ramped up operations after the annual Spring Festival holiday, while many regions launched major infrastructure projects, driving strong investment in railways, roads and energy.
In central China, the average operation rate of construction machinery in the first two months of 2025 was 44.32 percent, compared with 38.29 percent in the same period of 2024 -- representing the highest regional growth in the country.
