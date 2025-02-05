Policy bank lends 20.4 bln yuan to support China's dual-use public infrastructure in 2024

Xinhua) 09:32, February 05, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China Development Bank issued loans of 20.4 billion yuan (about 2.85 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024 to support 136 "dual-use public infrastructure" projects in cities including Beijing, Shenzhen and Fuzhou, said the policy bank.

Dual-use public infrastructure refers to public facilities such as stadiums, convention centers and parking facilities that can be easily converted for emergency use.

In recent years, China has proposed strengthening the construction of affordable housing, renewing urban villages, and developing dual-use public infrastructure.

Guan Hongyan, general manager of the bank's transportation department, said the bank will increase medium- and long-term financing support for relevant projects.

