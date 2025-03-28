We Are China

View of cherry blossoms in Gui'an New Area of China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:07, March 28, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows cherry blossoms in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

