Home>>
Beijing sends first freight train to Central Asia
(Xinhua) 09:51, March 20, 2025
BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- A freight train bound for Tashkent, Uzbekistan, departed from Beijing at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday, marking the official launch of the first Beijing-Central Asia freight train service.
The train is loaded with 90 standard containers of auto parts, medicines and other goods from the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and is set to exit China through Horgos Port in Xinjiang before arriving in the Uzbek capital in about 14 days, according to sources with China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd.
The freight train service provides a new platform for Beijing to integrate further into the high-quality, coordinated development of the Belt and Road Initiative, they said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- World's fastest high-speed train undergoing type tests in Beijing
- Field testing for new bullet train scheduled
- Prototype of CR450 bullet train undergoes tests in Beijing
- China to launch 'silver trains' with themed routes and specialized products for the elderly
- New freight train route links China's Chongqing with Afghanistan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.