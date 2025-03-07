World's fastest high-speed train undergoing type tests in Beijing

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Prototypes of the world's fastest high-speed train, the CR450, with a test speed of up to 450 km per hour and an operational speed of 400 km per hour, are now undergoing type tests on Beijing's ring railways for future commercial services.

The new trains debuted in Beijing on Dec. 29, 2024. They are significantly faster than the CR400 Fuxing high-speed trains currently in service, which operate at a speed of 350 kilometers per hour.

Wang Feng, vice president of the train producer, CRRC Corporation Limited, emphasized that the CR450 represents an all-round leap in high-speed train theory, technology, equipment, standards, and operational management, Science and Technology Daily reported on Thursday.

To reach the unprecedented operational speed of 400 km per hour, engineers upgraded traction capacity, dynamic performance, and pantograph systems, Wang explained.

The train employs a water-cooled permanent magnet traction system, a new-generation high-stability bogie, and multi-system innovations to sustain its high-speed operations, according to Wang.

Safety is bolstered by multi-level emergency braking control technology and over 4,000 onboard monitoring sensors. These track key systems, including running gears, car body, high-voltage pantographs, train control and fire detection systems, in real time. An over-the-horizon system has also enhances recognition of track emergencies, he said.

Regarding energy savings, a streamlined cowling design on the bogies significantly cuts air resistance, while new lightweight technologies and materials reduce the train's weight by 10 percent and lower running resistance by 22 percent, Wang noted.

Noise reduction techniques further distinguish the model. Seven innovative technologies, including sound-absorbing materials and optimized aerodynamic shapes, reduce cabin noise by 2 decibels, offering passengers a quieter, smoother ride, Wang added.

Furthermore, intelligent upgrades enable the CR450 to outperform other models in areas such as operation and control, driver interaction, safety monitoring, and passenger services, he said.

