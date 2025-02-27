Field testing for new bullet train scheduled

08:30, February 27, 2025 By Luo Wangshu, Liu Kun ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Technicians install temperature sensors while examining a carriage of a CR450 high-speed train prototype at the China Academy of Railway Sciences' National Railway Test Center in Beijing on Tuesday. (Li Xin/Xinhua)

China's CR450 bullet train prototype is set to undergo field testing in Hubei province this year, according to China State Railway Group.

The trials will take place on a segment of the high-speed railway connecting Shanghai, Chongqing, and Chengdu in Sichuan province. This section in Hubei is expected to begin operations in the latter half of the year.

At the end of last year, China unveiled two prototypes of the CR450 high-speed train, designed to reach test speeds of 450 kilometers per hour and operational speeds of 400 km/h. Once in commercial service, they will become the fastest high-speed trains globally, surpassing the current CR400 model, which operates at 350 km/h.

The China Academy of Railway Sciences, which is responsible for developing the new trains, has achieved a 10 percent weight reduction to enhance fuel efficiency. To further improve performance, the development team partially enclosed the trains' running gear — including wheels, axles, and suspension systems — to minimize rolling resistance, marking a significant advancement in railway engineering.

Sui Fusheng, a researcher at the Institute of Acoustics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, emphasized the challenge of balancing weight reduction with noise control.

"Reducing weight typically worsens noise control, and higher speeds amplify noise, so we had to address both issues to ensure passenger comfort," he said.

"The results are promising. The ride experience is comparable to the CR400 running at 350 kilometers per hour," Sui added.

To achieve this balance, the team introduced integrated composite materials that provide thermal insulation and soundproofing. These materials not only reduce production costs and complexity, but also enhance passenger comfort by effectively managing temperature and noise.

According to Sui, these innovations pave the way for quieter and more efficient high-speed rail travel.

Li Yongheng, an official from China State Railway Group, said, "China's high-speed rail system has evolved from being a follower to a global leader, setting new international standards."

Li added that to maintain and strengthen China's leadership in high-speed rail technology and support the country's modernization goals, the company has partnered with ministries, research institutes, universities, and enterprises to tackle key technological challenges.

