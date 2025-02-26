We Are China

Prototype of CR450 bullet train undergoes tests in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:23, February 26, 2025

This photo shows a prototype of CR450 bullet train undergoing tests in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Prototypes of the CR450 bullet train, with a test speed of up to 450 kilometers per hour and an operational speed of 400 kilometers per hour, were debuted in Beijing recently, highlighting China's cutting-edge advancements in rail technology and contributions to the global rail industry.

The CR450 is significantly faster than the CR400 Fuxing high-speed trains currently in service, which operate at speeds of 350 kilometers per hour.

The China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) currently is arranging a series of line tests for the prototypes and optimize technical indicators to ensure the CR450 enters commercial service as soon as possible.

This photo shows a prototype of CR450 bullet train undergoing tests in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo shows a noise sensor in a prototype of CR450 bullet train in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Staff workers place a temperature sensor in a prototype of CR450 bullet train in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo shows a prototype of CR450 bullet train undergoing tests in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

A staff worker conducts experiment in a prototype of CR450 bullet train in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo shows multifunctional storage area in a prototype of CR450 bullet train in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A staff worker conducts experiment in a prototype of CR450 bullet train in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo shows a prototype of CR450 bullet train undergoing tests in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo shows a prototype of CR450 bullet train undergoing tests in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)