China Railway Wuhan Bureau adds more overnight high-speed trains during Spring Festival travel rush
Passengers board a train at Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 20, 2025. As this year's Spring Festival travel rush began on Jan. 14, China Railway Wuhan Bureau Group Co., Ltd. has scheduled to add 47 overnight high-speed trains daily towards major cities from Jan. 20 to 27, in an effort to better cater for passengers. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Passengers are seen at the waiting hall of Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 20, 2025. As this year's Spring Festival travel rush began on Jan. 14, China Railway Wuhan Bureau Group Co., Ltd. has scheduled to add 47 overnight high-speed trains daily towards major cities from Jan. 20 to 27, in an effort to better cater for passengers. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Photos
