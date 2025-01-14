Staff members service trains to ensure normal operations during Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 16:25, January 14, 2025

A staff member examines a bullet train at a maintenance base in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 13, 2025. The Spring Festival travel rush of this year started on Tuesday. Staff members at the maintenance bases of the country's railway operators are busy servicing trains to ensure their normal operations during the travel rush. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

A staff member examines a train at a maintenance base in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 13, 2025. The Spring Festival travel rush of this year started on Tuesday. Staff members at the maintenance bases of the country's railway operators are busy servicing trains to ensure their normal operations during the travel rush. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

A staff member examines a bullet train at a maintenance base in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 13, 2025. The Spring Festival travel rush of this year started on Tuesday. Staff members at the maintenance bases of the country's railway operators are busy servicing trains to ensure their normal operations during the travel rush. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

Staff members clean a bullet train at a maintenance base in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 14, 2025. The Spring Festival travel rush of this year started on Tuesday. Staff members at the maintenance bases of the country's railway operators are busy servicing trains to ensure their normal operations during the travel rush. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Staff members examine bullet trains at a maintenance base in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 14, 2025. The Spring Festival travel rush of this year started on Tuesday. Staff members at the maintenance bases of the country's railway operators are busy servicing trains to ensure their normal operations during the travel rush. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A sanitation worker cleans a bullet train at a maintenance base in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2025. The Spring Festival travel rush of this year started on Tuesday. Staff members at the maintenance bases of the country's railway operators are busy servicing trains to ensure their normal operations during the travel rush. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A staff member examines a bullet train at a maintenance base in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2025. The Spring Festival travel rush of this year started on Tuesday. Staff members at the maintenance bases of the country's railway operators are busy servicing trains to ensure their normal operations during the travel rush. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A staff member examines a train at a maintenance base in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 13, 2025. The Spring Festival travel rush of this year started on Tuesday. Staff members at the maintenance bases of the country's railway operators are busy servicing trains to ensure their normal operations during the travel rush. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

A staff member examines a bullet train at a maintenance base in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2025. The Spring Festival travel rush of this year started on Tuesday. Staff members at the maintenance bases of the country's railway operators are busy servicing trains to ensure their normal operations during the travel rush. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A staff member checks the surface of a bullet train at a maintenance base in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2025. The Spring Festival travel rush of this year started on Tuesday. Staff members at the maintenance bases of the country's railway operators are busy servicing trains to ensure their normal operations during the travel rush. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 14, 2025 shows bullet trains at a maintenance base in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. The Spring Festival travel rush of this year started on Tuesday. Staff members at the maintenance bases of the country's railway operators are busy servicing trains to ensure their normal operations during the travel rush. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Staff members examine a train at a maintenance base in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 13, 2025. The Spring Festival travel rush of this year started on Tuesday. Staff members at the maintenance bases of the country's railway operators are busy servicing trains to ensure their normal operations during the travel rush. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

A robot examines the bottom of a bullet train at a maintenance base in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 14, 2025. The Spring Festival travel rush of this year started on Tuesday. Staff members at the maintenance bases of the country's railway operators are busy servicing trains to ensure their normal operations during the travel rush. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A sanitation worker cleans a bullet train at a maintenance base in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2025. The Spring Festival travel rush of this year started on Tuesday. Staff members at the maintenance bases of the country's railway operators are busy servicing trains to ensure their normal operations during the travel rush. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Jan. 14, 2025 shows bullet trains at a maintenance base in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. The Spring Festival travel rush of this year started on Tuesday. Staff members at the maintenance bases of the country's railway operators are busy servicing trains to ensure their normal operations during the travel rush. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

