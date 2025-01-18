Maintenance of bullet trains in full swing in Hohhot to ensure safe travel during Spring Festival travel rush
Technicians maintain the bottom of a bullet train at a train depot in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 17, 2025.
Maintenance of bullet trains is in full swing at a train depot in Hohhot to ensure safe travel during this year's Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
A staff member cleans the surface of a bullet train at a train depot in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 17, 2025.
A technician inspects a bullet train carriage at a train depot in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 17, 2025.
Staff members clean the surface of a bullet train at a train depot in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 17, 2025.
A technician inspects a bullet train at a train depot in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 17, 2025.
Staff members clean the surface of a bullet train at a train depot in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 17, 2025.
A bullet train leaves a train depot after maintenance in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 17, 2025.
