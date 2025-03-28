Full text: Human Rights in Xizang in the New Era

Xinhua) 16:13, March 28, 2025

LHASA, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of a white paper on human rights in Xizang in the new era.

The white paper was released by the State Council Information Office at a press conference in Lhasa, capital city of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Friday.

Please see the attachment for the document.

Full text: Human Rights in Xizang in the New Era

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)