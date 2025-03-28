Xizang always prioritizes eco-environmental conservation: white paper

Xinhua) 16:23, March 28, 2025

LHASA, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has always prioritized eco-environmental conservation and kept reminding itself that conserving the ecology of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is the greatest contribution to the survival and development of the Chinese nation, said a white paper issued by China's State Council Information Office Friday.

The region is committed to maintaining harmony between humanity and nature in modernization. It also strives to continuously improve eco-environmental governance and protect biodiversity on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, according to the white paper titled "Human Rights in Xizang in the New Era."

Xizang has become one of the regions with the healthiest eco-environment in the world, where the protection of the people's environmental rights has been steadily upgraded, said the document.

